Even by Morris's nutty post-Clinton standards this--from tonight's "Hannity & Colmes," about Obama and Bill Ayers--is pretty amazing:

You're talking about the equivalent of having an association with Osama bin Laden. I mean this guy bombed the Capitol. He bombed the Pentagon. He bombed police headquarters.

Apart from the small matter of 3,000+ deaths versus zero deaths, present efforts to destroy America versus present efforts to reform education, and a few dozen other huge differences, it's not at all a disgusting and idiotic thing to say.

--Michael Crowley

