The Cleveland Plain Dealer says this ad, paid for by the Republican Jewish Coalition, has been running across full pages in a local Jewish newspaper (and, quite likely, in others around the country). The story also features a pro-Obama response ad.

I may be wrong but I don't think Jewish voters make up a very large proportion of the Ohio electorate. On the other hand, that's a state where every vote could count.



You can see all the RJC's ads here. Here's another, though I don't know where it's run: