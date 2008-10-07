I see via Jonathan Martin that the political-advertising-tracker Evan Tracey has a blog. Here's his take on the current airwars:

Mr. Obama has spent a staggering $97 million since June while Mr. McCain, with the RNC, has spent a respectable $76 million. The Obama campaign upped its daily spending to more than $2.8 million, almost double what the McCain team spends daily now. It appears that Mr. McCain is trying to conserve his resources now so that his buys can remain competitive in the last two weeks of this race.



The economy isn't the only factor behind Obama's rise in the polls.



--Michael Crowley

