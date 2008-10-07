Anne Kilkenny, the Wasilla resident whose early e-mail about Sarah Palin shaped a lot of subsequent reporting, takes issue with my characterization of her document as "anti-Palin" in my recent profile of the Alaska governor. Kilkenny points out, quite fairly, that her intent wasn't to bash Palin but to lay out the facts of Palin's political career as she knew them. I concede that "anti-Palin" was a crude short-hand--it was designed to reflect the practical effect of her e-mail rather than any intent on her part--and that something like "candid assessment" would have been more fitting.

--Noam Scheiber