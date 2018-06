Another outburst, again left standing without correction, at a Palin rally today in Jacksonville:

The crowd responded enthusiastically to every jab Palin took. When Palin repeated an out-of-context quote of Obama’s about troop funding and Afghanistan, one man yelled, “Treason!” Another audience member was spotted wearing a T-shirt depicting an image of a devil mask being pulled off to reveal Obama’s face.



Video here:



They sow the wind and reap the whirlwind.