TNR's Ben Eisler interviews senior editor Noam Scheiber about his cover story in this issue on Sarah Palin. Scheiber gives the "story behind the story"--his adventures in Wasilla, gems that didn't make it into the piece, and how he found the key to understanding Alaska's governor.

Update by Noam Scheiber: I used an unfortunate phrase in this interview--"how needy these people are"--which I'd like to apologize for and retract. I didn't mean to suggest that the people who spoke with me were filling some emotional need. Just that they had a deep personal investment in the subject--Sarah Palin--which prompted them to share their stories and, at times, made the discussion somewhat anguished.

Also, while I have real ideological differences with the pro-life activists I met in Alaska, I do respect their earnestness and their dedication. I didn't mean to belittle their efforts. I was just amused by the particular scene I describe.