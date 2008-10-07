Time after time tonight, McCain rushes and garbles his points so that many voters, I suspect, aren't sure what he's said. That seemed to be the case with McCain's denunciation of the energy bill that Obama voted for. He refers to "all kinds of goodies" stuffed in the bill, but doesn't specify what he means or what's so awful about that, apart from mumbling something about how "they buy off the votes." Stated more clearly, with a sharp level of detail about what specific goodies were in there, it could be a damning attack.

He's been similarly inept in his hard-to-understand shots about an overhead projector for a Chicago planetarium that Obama supposedly secured money for.

--Michael Crowley

