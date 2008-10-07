McCain, like most conservatives, believes that allowing cross-state purchases of insurance will help make health care more affordable. If people can shop for the policy that best suits their needs, the market will naturally bring down prices--while taking care of everybody's needs.

This is pure bunk--for precisely the reasons Obama just laid out. If insurers can sell policies across state lines, they will search out--and then converge upon--whichever state or states have the least stringent regulations. It will be exactly like the way the credit industry evolved.

The problem is that a lot of those regulations are there for a reason. They mandate screening for cancer, coverage of mental health or prescription drugs, payment for emergency services, and so on.

It's fair to question the necessity of a few; a lot of people would question a mandate for in vitro fertilization, which a few states have. But the vast majority of the regulations are for services that most people value highly. (And rightly so.)

