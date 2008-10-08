Professor Obama Schools McCain, By Noam Scheiber

Barack Is Finally Getting Comfortable With The Idea Of President Obama, By John B. Judis

If McCain Wants To Sling Mud, He Needs To Get His Own Hands Dirty, By Franklin Foer

TNR EXCLUSIVE: More Unpublished Palin-phernalia, Including A Strategy Memo She Wrote To Her Friends, By Noam Scheiber