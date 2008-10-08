Norman Ornstein is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of The Broken Branch: How Congress Is Failing America and How to Get It Back on Track, with Thomas E. Mann.

Two key words have been largely missing from the debate over our financial crisis: moral hazard. Moral hazard is a concept used by economists for situations where no adverse consequences flow from risky behavior or failure; and where wrongheaded risky behavior that goes unpunished begets even more wrongheaded risky behavior.

Investment in a market system is supposed to balance risk and reward. Riskier investments yield higher returns--and safer investments yield smaller ones. But either way there is a risk that the investor may lose part, or all, of an investment.

The mortgage meltdown was driven by the erasure of the moral hazard formula, in two ways. First, there were the banks and brokers who offered mortgages to homeowners and then quickly sold these mortgages to others. If these banks and brokers had held onto the mortgages, they would have had a strong incentive in preventing defaults. But when these banks passed along their mortgages, that incentive diminished. The long-term solvency of their loans became somebody else's problem.