Thanks to Hillary! and Sarah!, gender consciousness is back in the spotlight in a way it hasn't been for years. In today's "Dining Out" section, the NYT's Frank Bruni rides that train with a piece on the different things that men and women want from restaurants--and how restauranteurs ignore gender differences and traditional gender roles at their peril. Some of the revelations aren't terribly surprising (Women care more about nice restrooms; men care more about meat. Women like an environment that's comfortable and approachable; men like one in which they can show off) but are entertaining nonetheless.

--Michelle Cottle

