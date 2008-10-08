Yesterday she accused Barack Obama of "wag[ing] the dirtiest campaign in American history." Today she all but accuses him of putting her son's life in danger, telling a rally in Pennsylvania:

“The day that Sen. Obama cast a vote to not to fund my son when he was serving sent a cold chill through my body let me tell you,” she said. “I would suggest Sen. Obama change shoes with me for just one day. I suggest he take a day and go watch our men and women deploying.”

That's some ugly, ugly stuff. Much uglier, I'd add, than Michelle Obama's line about being proud of her country for the first time. After all, there was some question about what Obama was trying to say or whether she misspoke. It's all too clear what McCain's saying here.

In the late David Foster Wallace's largely glowing Rolling Stone profile of John McCain back in 2000, he memorably wrote (in the unabridged version that later appeared in this book) of McCain's Missus:

Mrs. Cindy McCain is up there too, brittly composed and smiling at the air in front of her and thinking about God knows what.

Well, at least we no longer have to wonder about what she's thinking.