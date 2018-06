David Brooks, onstage with Jeffrey Goldberg at an Atlantic-sponsored luncheon, says what he really thinks of Sarah Palin:

This is a rather distant cry from the tone of his Friday op-ed, "The Palin Rebound," but I'll leave it to him to square the circle. The Huffington Post has more of Brooks's comments from the lunch, including some thoughtful discussion of Barack Obama, here.

--Christopher Orr