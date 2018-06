Jonathan Martin notes that the McCain campaign's position on Bill Ayers is not that McCain won't talk about him. Rather, McCain won't talk about Ayers, unless he's asked about Ayers. Which is presumably why McCain sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity this afternoon and, as Jonathan reports, "responded with gusto to an Ayers question." Tomorrow, McCain will start wearing a sandwich board that reads "Ask Me About Bill Ayers."

--Jason Zengerle