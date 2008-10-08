I'm not sure that the McCain campaign has a winning campaign hand to play on the economy. But consider this. Between the three debates thus far, the Obama-Biden ticket has used the phrase "middle class" 21 times**. McCain-Palin have used it twice. This according to the New York Times.





Date Obama/Biden McCain/Palin

September 26th 3 0

October 2nd (VP) 12 2

October 7th 6 0

==========================================

Total 21 2

The National Review guys have been on this for a while, but this would be a different election (okay, maybe not that different, but a little different) if McCain were cutting taxes more for the middle class than Barack Obama. Come to think of it actually, is it too late? I can certainly think of less likely last-minute campaign stunts than some sort of massive, Filene's Basement tax cut.



p.s. The other term conspicuously absent from last night's debate? "Maverick".

--Nate Silver

