I'm not sure that the McCain campaign has a winning campaign hand to
play on the economy. But consider this. Between the three debates thus
far, the Obama-Biden ticket has used the phrase "middle class" 21
times**. McCain-Palin have used it twice. This according to the New York Times.
Date Obama/Biden McCain/Palin
September 26th 3 0
October 2nd (VP) 12 2
October 7th 6 0
==========================================
Total 21 2
The National Review guys have been on this for a while, but this would be a different election (okay, maybe not that
different, but a little different) if McCain were cutting taxes more
for the middle class than Barack Obama. Come to think of it actually,
is it too late? I can certainly think of less likely last-minute campaign stunts
than some sort of massive, Filene's Basement tax cut.
p.s. The other term conspicuously absent from last night's debate? "Maverick".
--Nate Silver