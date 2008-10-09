To my everlasting frustration, I can't watch these videos because of our firewall. But the description over at TPM Muckraker makes them sound pretty bad for Norm Coleman.

For those who haven't been following the story, it appears that a wealthy contributor was buying Coleman suits from Nieman Marcus at some point in the last several years. And it's far from the only personal expense his buddies were helping him out with.

Update: Okay, got those videos to work. My crack political analysis: Not good! The press conference by Coleman's flack is especially painful.

Second update: Chris Orr just made a great point while we were talking about this: Is there anything more infantilizing than being dressed by your moneymen? As Chris says, it's not any more corrupt than, say, accepting a car or a vacation of equal value. But it seems a heck of a lot more humiliating.