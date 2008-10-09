John McCain was once a supporter of the international Law of the Sea treaty, currenty awaiting Senate ratification, and which is loathed by conservatives who fear creeping UN-led world government will subjugate America. Under pressure from the far right, McCain reversed his position on the treaty during the primaries, which brings him into line with the ultra-conservative Republican Party platform.

Now, in a sign of just how far to the right this new position places McCain, a source provides this 2007 letter from Sarah Palin supporting the treaty:

[R]atification has been thwarted by a small group of senators who are concerned about the perceived loss of U.S. sovereignty. I believe that quite the contrary is the case.



Guess we can't expect two mavericks to agree on everything, can we?

--Michael Crowley