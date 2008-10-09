In the interest of a mental health break, let's take a brief gawk at what may be the only public drama meaner and muddier than the McCain campaign: The Christie Brinkley-Peter Cook divorce.

The latest installment is Cook's ill-advised interview with Barbara Walter's in which he explained why he cheated on his supermodel wife with an 18-year-old. Bottom line: he wanted "acknowledgement," "attention," and a "thank you" for all he was doing for his family. (Presumably he was not referring to his $3,000-a-month internet porn habit.)

Cook is taking much abuse for his whining. In this CNN segment that caught my eye, the two guys and one gal discussing his interview expressed an inability to even comprehend his excuse. If nothing else, they reasoned, Brinkley's extraordinary hotness should have kept Cook faithful.

Sadly, I don't see Cook's excuse as odd at all. The man was married to a beautiful, famous woman who likely didn't treat him like the center of the universe and whose fame and wealth made him feel insecure. So he went looking for a younger, more adoring consort who would make him feel special. In this way, Cook strikes me as all too similar to the countless DC husbands perpetually on the make, more than a few of whom eventually dump their wives for some pretty, ass-kissing young lobbyist or Hill staffer.