This eco-friendly micro-gym, in which the energy produced by people's exercising helps power the gym's equipment, completely appeals to me. One of the things I hate about riding a stationary bike or running on a treadmill is the inescapable sense that I'm basically wasting my time. Oh, sure, the workout is good for me. But I'm not going anywhere, I'm not producing anything, I'm not really accomplishing anything more than slowing the rate of my inevitable physical decline.

But if all that spinning or jogging or stair-stepping were being converted into oh-so-useful electricity, that could make the whole exercise seem less pointless.

Not that keeping my butt from ballooning isn't point enough, but you can see what I'm getting at here.

--Michelle Cottle

