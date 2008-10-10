The connection between Ayers and the housing crisis? Who knows? The ad makes no effort to explain it.

Which more or less proves the point -- there is no connection between Ayers and the economic crisis.

Instead of focusing on Ayers Senator McCain might have chosen to spend a day outlining a comprehensive solution to the mess we are in. But that would require an understanding of the problem and an idea of how to fix it -- which John McCain clearly does not have.

Right now the McCain campaign is having a conversation with itself and the Republican base, while the rest of the country -- and Barack Obama -- is focused on the greatest economic meltdown since the Depression. It's not a good place for John McCain to be less than a month before the election.