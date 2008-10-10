Ross Douthat, in an honest and angry (by his standards) post:

At this point, the McCain camp seems to be taking its cues more from the liberal caricature of past conservative campaigns - that they've all been fundamentally unserious exercises in culture-war button-pushing - than from the campaigns themselves. It's as though they're being paid under the table by Thomas Frank to goose his book sales and vindicate his thesis.



...or maybe Frank had a bit of a point all along. I'm not in complete agreement with Thomas Frank, but perhaps Ross ought to revisit Frank's thesis in light of the latest election.

--Jonathan Chait