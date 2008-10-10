Ordinarily, I'd say that today's pro-gay marriage ruling by Connecticut's Supreme Court would be bad news for Obama. Save for abortion, nothing energizes wingnut cultural warriors quite so much as the thought of his-and-his wedding registries. But with most of America too busy watching their 401ks dissolve, who has time to worry overmuch about what a bunch of uppity jurists did in some elitist northeastern state?

That said, I am uneasy about the amendment to ban gay marriage on Florida's ballot next month. In unsettling times, there's nothing quite so comforting for some folks as voting against a group or idea that spooks them, no matter how unrelated to the crisis at hand.



--Michelle Cottle

