A local diner has put a sign up on its marquis: "Hard times mean diner times." And just this morning I received an email from one of the children's clothing stores I buy from: "Don't Fear a Scary Economy--Check Out These Big Halloween Savings!"

Any day now, I expect the video-rental place down the road to start hawking Depression-era films.

Come to think of it, a little "Duck Soup" might be just the ticket this election season. Anyone from either team care to update the lyrics to Groucho's classic "Just Wait Til I get Through With It"? Here's the original, as a jump-starter:

These are the laws of my administration

No one's allowed to smoke

Or tell a dirty joke

And whistling is forbidden...

If chewing gum is chewed

The chewer is pursued.

And in the hoosegow hidden...

If any form of pleasure is exhibited

Report to me and it will be prohibited.

I'll put my foot down, so shall it be.

This is the land of the free. The last man nearly ruined this place

He didn't know what to do with it

If you think this country's bad off now

Just wait 'til I get through with it

The country's taxes must be fixed

And I know what to do with it

If you think you're paying too much now

Just wait 'til I get through with it... I will not stand for anything that's crooked or unfair

I'm strictly on the up and up

So everyone beware

If anyone's caught taking graft

And I don't get my share

We stand 'em up against the wall

And pop goes the weasel. If any man should come between her husband and his bride

We find out which one she prefers

By letting her decide

If she prefers the other man

The husband steps outside

We stand 'em up against the wall

And pop goes the weasel.

Pop goes the weasel, indeed.