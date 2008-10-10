A local diner has put a sign up on its marquis: "Hard times mean diner times." And just this morning I received an email from one of the children's clothing stores I buy from: "Don't Fear a Scary Economy--Check Out These Big Halloween Savings!"
Any day now, I expect the video-rental place down the road to start hawking Depression-era films.
Come to think of it, a little "Duck Soup" might be just the ticket this election season. Anyone from either team care to update the lyrics to Groucho's classic "Just Wait Til I get Through With It"? Here's the original, as a jump-starter:
These are the laws of my administration
No one's allowed to smoke
Or tell a dirty joke
And whistling is forbidden...
If chewing gum is chewed
The chewer is pursued.
And in the hoosegow hidden...
If any form of pleasure is exhibited
Report to me and it will be prohibited.
I'll put my foot down, so shall it be.
This is the land of the free.
The last man nearly ruined this place
He didn't know what to do with it
If you think this country's bad off now
Just wait 'til I get through with it
The country's taxes must be fixed
And I know what to do with it
If you think you're paying too much now
Just wait 'til I get through with it...
I will not stand for anything that's crooked or unfair
I'm strictly on the up and up
So everyone beware
If anyone's caught taking graft
And I don't get my share
We stand 'em up against the wall
And pop goes the weasel.
If any man should come between her husband and his bride
We find out which one she prefers
By letting her decide
If she prefers the other man
The husband steps outside
We stand 'em up against the wall
And pop goes the weasel.
Pop goes the weasel, indeed.
--Michelle Cottle