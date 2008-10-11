

According to Ha'aretz, a twelve year old Iranian boy with a desolating brain tumor, ha been admitted to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv after unsuccessful treatment and operations in both Tehran and Turkey. He arrived in Israel with his father and veiled mother. May God bless Roy, his family and his doctors.



Perhaps Allah will give Israel a respite and not permit Ahmadinejad to wipe it off the face of the earth until Roy is cured.



I hope the Quakers and the other faux-sweet Christians from the National Council of Christians who dined with A'jad...well, what do you hope for them?



