From the Times piece I just linked to:

“I think there have been quite a few reporters recently,” said Mr. McCain’s closest adviser, Mark Salter, “who have sort of implied, or made more than implications, that somehow we’re responsible for the occasional nut who shows up and yells something about Barack Obama.”

Well, when you level really harsh, over-the-top accusations against your opponent, and your supporters repeat them back to you in even harsher terms, and you don't say anything about it (which McCain didn't until late last week), what other conclusions are people supposed to draw?

--Noam Scheiber