Wow, Chris Bowers is right. This Washington Post electoral-vote tracker is very strange, to say the least. By classifying the likes of Pennsylvania and New Hampshire as swing states (despite the fact that the site's own numbers show Obama up 13.8 and 10.4 points there, respectively), but states like Indiana and West Virginia as "lean GOP" (despite the fact that McCain has leads of only 3.8 and 2.2 points there), it shows McCain with a slight electoral-vote lead: 174 lean his way versus 168 for Obama, with 196 up for grabs.

Surely someone at the Post is going to adjust this at some point, no?

--Noam Scheiber