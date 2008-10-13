In an effort to start making sense of what is an indisputably confusing situation, we asked some of the most thoughtful people we know the question: How will America change as a result of the economic downturn? Here are Robert Gordon and James Kvaal, senior fellows at the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

Hard economic times usually hit not only our wallets, but also our spirits. Charitable giving goes down. And as Benjamin Friedman has explained, racial tension and nativist sentiment go up.

Friedman noted one great exception in American history, though, and it's the Great Depression. In recent weeks, experts have talked about the New Deal for its contributions to financial regulation, like the FDIC and the SEC. But at least as important to Americans 75 years ago were projects that engaged them more directly as citizens: the "boys" building schools and blazing trails, the blue eagles in shop windows, the murals. Unlike the War on Poverty three decades later, this was not an affluent society doing its duty. It was a broken society saving itself through work together. Roosevelt had said in his first inaugural, "These dark days will be worth all they cost us if they teach us that our true destiny is not to be ministered unto but to minister to ourselves and to our fellow men." So they did.

Friedman speculates about a few reasons why the Depression, unlike other difficult times in our history, led to a rebirth of civic spirit: the bankruptcy of conservatism, the buoyant leadership of Roosevelt, the utter vulnerability of most of the population.