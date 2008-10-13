Ben Smith reports that former UNC basketball coach Dean Smith has endorsed Barack Obama. You can't say that's much of a surprise, given Dean's liberal politics. But it is worth noting that, as I look at my dog-eared copy of Dean's autobiography, A Coach's Life, the book's back cover features three blurbs: one from Michael Jordan; one from John Wooden; and one from John McCain, who writes:

Dean Smith is not merely a basketball coach of historic accomplishments. He is also a man of uncommon integrity and decency.

In other words, he's not the sort of guy you want endorsing your opponent.

--Jason Zengerle

