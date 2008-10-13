Rabbi Peter H. Schweitzer has an informative and funny op-ed, "People of the Button," in today's Times. (Yes, as opposed to "people of the book.") The piece is about political campaign buttons in Hebraicized calligraphy in English or buttons stam in Yiddish or Hebrew (different languages, different spelling rules, same letters).



The one that caught my eye depicted, under the Jewish calendar year 5761, both Gore and Bush. Under Gore it said "Gore" in a tense mixture of Yiddish and Hebrew. Under Bush, it said "Gorenisht," which as Schweitzer points out can mean either "Gore not" or, as was the intent, "nothing." This was prophecy, but in Yiddish.



Nothing, indeed.