Since I noted earlier that Bill Clinton didn't have a ton of nice things to say about Barack Obama in Scranton, I've been alerted that Clinton was more full-throated at a subsequent event in Richmond. See Jonathan Martin for details.

Also see, unrelatedly, Clinton's somewhat curious machine-gun metaphor at an event in Roanoke:

The administration keeps plowing an Uzi's worth of bullets into the McCain-Palin ticket every time they have something else go wrong."

--Michael Crowley