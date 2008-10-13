Over the weekend, the McCain campaign signaled that it would unveil a series of new economic proposals to deal with the financial crisis, and trotted surrogate Lindsey Graham out to preview the "very comprehensive approach to jump-start the economy."

But sometime late yesterday, they evidently changed their minds, telling the Times, "the Republican presidential nominee would not have any more proposals this week unless developments call for some," and basically pretending they had no idea what Graham was talking about.

Now, less than 24 hours later, Marc Ambinder reports that the campaign plans to address the economy tomorrow and will, contrary to the latest reports (but in keeping with the ones immediately preceding them), be unveiling new proposals.

Be sure to check back though. Plenty of time for them to change their minds again before dinner.

