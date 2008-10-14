-
The McCain Pre-Mortem: Six Decisions That Could Have Changed The Course Of The Election, By Howard Wolfson
-
Now, THAT'S How You Demolish Arguments Against Marriage Equality! By Richard Just
-
How Bill Maher And The New Atheists Could Sell Their Anti-Religiosity Better, By Damon Linker
-
Don't Let McCain Off The Hook For The Racist Behavior Of His Supporters, By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
Why Does McCain Keep Telling His POW Stories? (Because They Work.) By John B. Judis
And, as always, you can also find our election-news blog The Stump, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, Marty Peretz's The Spine, and the current issue of the print magazine.