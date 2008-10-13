I mean the $89 billion bailout of AIG (plus some out of other baskets here
and there).
The FT reports this morning that, despite the huge and unprecedented
bailout by the feds, the humungous insurance group will continue its
spending on lobbying the feds. So the American tax-payer will be not
subsidizing, but actually shelling out millions of dollars to finance AIG's
efforts to drag more cash out of the system -and perhaps also to have
another half million dollar retreat at a swish and swank resort as it did
right after receiving its bundle of cash relief.
Are there no limits?
A Curious Footnote To The Bailout
