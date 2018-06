What I love about the fact that McCain is officially "retooling" again after deciding not to retool after previously deciding to retool is that you know the proposals he finally trots out will have been deeply considered, painstakingly constucted, and elaborately fine-tuned.

It's not like he'd just pull a bunch of ideas out of his back pocket because people were disappointed when he didn't retool the first time.

--Noam Scheiber