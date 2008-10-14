For all the criticism of John McCain’s internally inconsistent policies, today's tax proposals are consistent with the rest of his tax agenda. McCain is already running on huge regressive tax breaks that do little for the economy. Today's policies are more of the same.

Some of McCain's agenda, like exempting unemployment insurance from taxes, is fine. But the two most striking ideas are temporarily letting investors write off $15,000 in losses--up from $3,000--and cutting the top capital gains rate to 7.5 percent.

While these measures may help a handful of desperate families, their principal impact will be to shower windfall tax breaks on the most fortunate Americans. Most families have no gains or losses outside retirement accounts anyway. According to the Tax Policy Center, 94 percent of the benefits of lower capital gains rates go to the top five percent of taxpayers.

Indeed, McCain's plan is very good news for the top five percent. The provision for expanded write-offs is worth up to $4,200 to investors with incomes above about $400,000. And the rate reduction would lower the top capital gains rate to its lowest level in history, half the tax rate on most Americans’ salaries. High-income investors could write off their losses at 35 percent while paying taxes on their gains at only 7.5 percent.