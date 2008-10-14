At 10:23 A.M., Mary Katherine Ham took to the Weekly Standard's blog to argue that, contrary to press reports, no one ever shouted "kill him" about Obama at a McCain-Palin campaign rally. It's a bit of a tendentious case, focusing on whether the shouter in question at a Florida rally intended for Ayers or Obama to be killed, but it's not a totally implausible one. Unfortunately for Ham, at 1:25 P.M., the Times-Tribune reported that a man yelled "kill him"--and clearly meant Obama--at a McCain-Palin rally in Scranton.

--Jason Zengerle

