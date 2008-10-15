Paul Berman always commands attention and respect. He has published here many times. And his measured Daily Beast posting on Bill Ayers is definitive: just, textured, and in the end unrelenting. Ayers was a wannabe muderer and not just a criminal type. If you want to find a comparison to other idealogically motivated killers of the same generation you can just repair to the gangsters who slaughtered Emmet Till, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and the three little girls who died in the burning church that Condi Rice later attended. The Weatherman Underground faction of the S.D.S. was no different than the men of the Klan and other white supremacy organizations who terrorized the black south. In fact, the oh, so idealistically inclined southern populists inspired by Tom Watson broke the necks of blacks, young and hold, and hung them from a tree for all to see. Idealism can be a dangerous phenomenon. It can blind from the evil that people do on behalf of what they are sure is good.

Ayers has lived an especially privileged life, right off the system he disdains and wants to destroy. He should not be declared "innocent' of any of his crimes. By anyone.



And he certainly hasn't been vindicated by Obama who, like many in his generation, never knew of the left's depredations and its at once intellectual and human marauding. I had friends at Harvard during the sixties, first S.D.S., then Weathermen, then various splinters. I cannot deny that I had some sympathy with the early S.D.S. But, thank God -- and yes, the God of the Jews saved me -- my sympathy was spent by late 1967. All of these self-styled revolutionary cells and their predictable split-offs: they all had their days of rage. A good many of these young people have simply disappeared. One of them -- I suspect -- was murdered by his comrades, and so I was told by someone who might have known.



Berman has kept the moral account of the left, and he has done so scrupulously and without hauteur: