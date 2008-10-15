If you're on the web you probably know already that the Dow industrial index was down nearly 8%, the NASDAQ 8 1/2% and the S&P more than 9%. This is after all the help that anybody can think of giving has already been given and the international aspects of relief have been taken. Some commentators are still arguing whether it's a recession. This is psychopathic denial, psychopathic delusion. Of course, it's already a recession. And please don't ask whether it's a depression. I believe it is.



I don't know how many of the companies on the American exchanges are trading below their cash. But I know of some, and certainly there are more, much more. Maybe that's a place to look to buy. Hey, I'm no stock picker. On the other hand, I do know some of the corporations and counting houses that have gotten us in this fix. And I've already posted about them...plenty.