Greg Sargent is making a stink over a GOP mailer in North Carolina that

combines an image of someone with a white hand on his heart next to a flag pin, along with the following slogan: "It used to be easy to recognize patriotism."

I'm not as convinced as Sargent that this represents "a subtle attack on Obama's 'otherness.'" Sometimes a white hand over a heart is just a white hand over a heart.

But, if you were going to make Sargent's case, it seems like it would be smart to mention that one of the most infamous race card ads also featured a white hand (two white hands, in fact) and was also indigenous to North Carolina: