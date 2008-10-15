I don't believe that there will be any "Bradley effect," not any. And I don't understand why so many liberals are clinging to the notion of massive (though sublimated) racism in the country. But I have a suspicion. It is that the only proof of their virtue to themselves lay in the iniquities of others.



In the meantime, I am thrilled that in several states of the old South--yes, I know there are many black voters in these jurisdictions--Obama seems to be ahead. In Virginia, for instance. But Virginia is fast becoming a modern state, with a good deal of hi-tech, a growing concentration of Jews and other professionals, and more and more college graduates and, for that matter, colleges.



PS: Extra attraction, the oh-so safe Elizabeth Dole is in trouble in North Carolina.