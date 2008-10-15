Jacob S. Hacker is Professor of Political Science and Co-Director of the Center for Health, Economic, and Family Security at U.C. Berkeley. He is also a Fellow at the New America Foundation in Washington D.C. His most recent books are Health At Risk: America's Ailing Health System--And How to Heal It, and The Great Risk Shift: The New Economic Insecurity and the Decline of the American Dream.

In tonight's final presidential debate, Obama is likely to be pressed (as he was by Jim Lehrer in the first) to say which elements of his agenda he is going to have to put off in light of the depressing new deficit numbers and the massive (hopefully temporary) outlays necessary to save capitalism from itself.

Many commentators seem to believe that the answer should be "health care." (It may be indicative of how much credence they're giving McCain's proposal for enormously costly new tax credits for private coverage that few of the calls for fiscal probity on health care have been hurled his way--or maybe it's just that they think he won't win.)

Cautious words on health care seem superficially appropriate. After all, health care is exorbitantly expensive, and aren't we already in the hole with Medicare and Medicaid? But the standpatters have it exactly backward. To the extent that we're worried about the budget and the future of our economy, health care reform is more vital, not less so.