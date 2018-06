I actually thought McCain's Joe-the-plumber bits were okay in substance, but completely undermined by his grin at the end. What's with that grin? I guess his advisers told him to be less dour and serious, but instead of making him look genuine, it has the total opposite effect. It makes him look like a pleased kid who managed to recite the right lines to the teacher, even though he didn't know what they meant -- "Look, Mom, I did good!"

--Eve Fairbanks