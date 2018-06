McCain: "I don't care about some washed up old terrorist."

Coulda fooled us!

Far from washed up, Ayers is now newly a household name thanks to the GOP attack machine.

And the idea that ACORN is "destroying the fabric of democracy" is.... peculiar. Indeed, it's hard to believe that an obscure group like ACORN, with only the most distant ties to Obama, is going to rescue McCain at a time when the economy is falling apart.