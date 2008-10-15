But what about McCain's claim that Obama's plan would require Joe the Plumber to pay for one of these options? That's just not true. Obama would require larger businesses to pay for insurance, either by providing coverage or paying a contribution to the government. But he would very explicitly exempt small businesses from this requirement.

McCain also suggested that Obama would dictate the terms of insurance coverage, rather than let Joe the Plumber choose whatever coverage Joe wants. But this is also misleading. After all, the whole premise of Obama's plan is to give small businesses--and their employees--the same choices that workers in large companies and the government already get.

The truth in McCain's claim is that these choices would be subject to regulations. Among other things, all the insurers would have to provide a standard benefit package. But this sort of regulation is necessary both to make sure insurers don't discriminate against the sick and to make sure everybody gets decent benefits. It's the best way to make sure that insurance actually meets the needs of everybody--and not just the healthy.

McCain's health plan, by contrast, would have precisely the opposite effect. You can read more about that here and here and here.