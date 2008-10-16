It might not be a stretch to say that Joe Wurzelbacher could have some impact on the Ohio vote, at least, were he to publicly back one of the candidates. Right now he's not saying who he's for. But his original questioning of Obama about his tax plan was pretty unsympathetic. And if you read this extended interview he gave to a conservative website earlier this week, he seems to take seriously concerns that Obama will take America in a more "socialistic" direction.

Update: Chris Matthews says Joe came out for McCain tonight. Probably better for Obama than a drawn-out media-fueled saga destined to end in McCain's favor anyway.

