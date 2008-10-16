But never mind that. Tonight McCain wasn't courting the vote of Joe the Plumber. He was courting the vote of people like Joe the Plumber. Joe, in other words, was supposed to be a stand-in for Joe Six-pick.

But is he really? If Wurzelbacher would owe higher taxes under Obama's proposals--and, again, I'm not sure he would*--it's because he'd be making more than $250,000 a year. Most Americans make far less money than that. Not coincidentally, they'd actually get a tax cut under Obama's plan.**

You can certainly argue that it's wrong, on moral grounds, to tax wealthier Americans. Wurzelbacher himself seems to think that. And that's a fair debate to have.

On the other hand, if you're not willing to raise taxes on the wealthy, then you either have to raise taxes on everybody else or dramatically cut the government programs--like funding for schools, Medicare, plus aid to states and cities--on which everybody else depends. Neither of those options look too appealing right now.



And that really speaks to the broader issue here. The reason so many people noticed McCain's failure to utter the phrase "middle class" during previous debates is that it seemed emblematic of McCain's agenda. He would provide huge tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. To help pay for them, he'd slash programs that provide basic economic security to less wealthy Americans.