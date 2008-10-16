Rocky Mountain News: New Dad Secretly Names Baby Sarah McCain Palin
A new father has secretly named his baby girl Sarah McCain Palin after the Republican ticket for president and vice president.
Mark Ciptak of Elizabethton put that name on the documents for the girl's birth certificate, ignoring the name Ava Grace, which he and his wife had picked earlier.
"I don't think she believes me yet," he told the Kingsport Times-News earlier this week. "It's going to take some more convincing."Ciptak, a blood bank employee for the American Red Cross, said he named his third child after John McCain and Sarah Palin to "to get the word out" about the campaign.
I'm sure baby Sarah will grow to appreciate that.
--Michael Crowley