- The Nation That Cried Race: Let's Not Blame The Color Of Obama's Skin For Whatever Electoral Problems He Might Face. by John McWhorter
- Oliver Stone's Inch-Deep Biopic Gives W. The Most Overdetermined Psychological Profile Since Norman Bates by Christopher Orr
- Sorry John, Voters Aren't Buying Gutter Tactics This Year by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- Putting To Rest All Doubts That Sally Hemings Was Thomas Jefferson's Concubine by Gordon Wood
- Will The Weak Economy Doom Future Climate Legislation? by Bradford Plumer