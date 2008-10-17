I try really hard not to dignify Michelle Malkin by responding to her rants. But I can't let this one pass.

It seems that Malkin is angry over the recent treatment of Joe Wurzelbacher--a.k.a., "Joe the Plumber." As you may recall, John McCain invoked Wurzelbacher a few times during Wednesday's debate, using Joe's situation to suggest that Barack Obama would raise taxes on the middle class. Since that time, reporters and Democratic partisans have been digging into Joe's story, to see whether McCain's claims are right. And Malkin doesn't like it:



...a dirty, desperate war against Joe Wurzelbacher is on. The left’s political plumbers are attacking the messenger, rummaging through his personal life and predictably wielding the race card once again. It’s standard operating procedure for the Obama thug machine. ... Left-wing blogs immediately went to work, blaring headlines like “Not A Real $250k Plumber!” Next, they falsely accused Wurzelbacher of not being registered to vote—he’s registered in Lucas County, Ohio, and voted as a Republican in this year’s primary. ... award-winning liberal blogger Joshua Marshall cast Wurzelbacher as some kind of rabid freak for calling Social Security a “joke”... Press outlets probed his divorce records. The local plumbers union, which has endorsed Obama, claimed he didn’t do their required apprenticeship work and didn’t have a license to work outside his local township. Hang him!

I happen to think it's perfectly fine to debate whether Wurzelbacher's story, as he and McCain have presented it, serves the anti-tax narrative McCain would have us all believe. As I wrote immediately after the debate, the vast majority of Americans would get a tax cut under Obama's plan. What's more, a small businessman would probably benefit from the health care reforms Obama has in mind. If Wurzelbacher was going to end up paying more taxes, it'd only be because he'd gotten very wealthy.

I also think Josh Marshall's item, which you can see here, was perfectly appropriate. He was merely responding to comments Wurzelbacher made during a press conference, in an effort to point out Wurzelbacher's political worldview. That, certainly, is fair game.