The Wall Street Journal has an editorial today listing the horrors that Barack Obama and the Democrats are likely to inflict upon the nation. Here's my favorite section:

Free speech and voting rights. A liberal supermajority would move quickly to impose procedural advantages that could cement Democratic rule for years to come. One early effort would be national, election-day voter registration. This is a long-time goal of Acorn and others on the "community organizer" left and would make it far easier to stack the voter rolls. The District of Columbia would also get votes in Congress -- Democratic, naturally. Felons may also get the right to vote nationwide, while the Fairness Doctrine is likely to be reimposed either by Congress or the Obama FCC. A major goal of the supermajority left would be to shut down talk radio and other voices of political opposition.

Why is it bad to let voters register and vote on the same day? I realize that it's bad for Republicans, but it's funny that the Journal offers no argument against this idea, except that Acorn favors it, so it must be bad. The scare quotes around "community organizer are another hilarious Journal touch -- are they implying that these people aren't actually community organizers?

The fear-mongering about giving D.C. a vote in Congress is amusing as well. The Journal sneers that those representatives would be "Democratic, naturally." Perhaps this is because most D.C. residents are Democrats. The Journal hasn't even bothered to come up with a rationale for why D.C. residents shouldn't get a vote in Congress -- the mere fact that they're Democrats is offered up as sufficient.

The part about the Fairness Doctrine is pure conservative paranoia. I've literally never heard an elected Democrat or even a livberal of any kind propose reinstating the Fairness Doctrine. I'm sure somebody somewhere has suggested it, but the idea that it's a serious part of the Democratic agenda is pure right-wing paranoia.